Ontario election: Liberal, PC and NDP leaders to face off in final TV debate

The leaders of Ontario’s three main political parties are set to square off Sunday night in their last televised debate before voters cast their ballots on June 7.

The debate comes as a series of opinion polls suggest​ the leading Progressive Conservatives are losing ground to the New Democrats, a considerable shift since the outset of the campaign.

The NDP, led by Andrea Horwath, is campaigning on a platform heavy on social spending — including drug and dental care programs and a pledge to replace student loans with grants — but with slightly more modest deficits than the Liberal plan projects, starting at $4.7 billion next year.

PC Leader Doug Ford, who is running in a provincial race for the first time, has pledged billions of dollars’ worth of tax cuts for individuals and businesses throughout the campaign, while promising to make government more cost-efficient.

He recently made waves with a plan to introduce beer and wine sales at convenience stores, and the party said Saturday that a Tory government would bring the minimum price for a single beer back down to a dollar, plus deposit.

Like the Liberals and the NDP, the Tories have said they would run a deficit, but the party has not yet released a costed election platform.

Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals, who are far behind both the NDP and Tories in the polls, have largely campaigned on commitments carved out in the most recent provincial budget.

Those commitments included a pledge for free childcare and big spending on health care, drug and dental plans and transit, along with deficits in the range of $6.5 to $6.7 billion for the next three years.

The party released a small platform over the weekend that promised to improve protections for renters and pensioners, expand the Greenbelt and eliminate “geographic discrimination” in auto insurance pricing, among other measures they say won’t add costs beyond their previously outlined fiscal plan.

The provincial leaders’ debate, moderated by Farah Nasser of Global News and TVO’s Steve Paikin, takes place Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CBC headquarters in Toronto.