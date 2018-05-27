Vancouver man killed after being struck by SUV on Cambie Street

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Cambie Street, between West 19th Ave. and West 20th Ave.

The driver, a 39-year-old Richmond woman, is cooperating with police.

Vancouver police said driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

This is the fifth traffic fatality to occur in Vancouver this year. Four of the five fatalities were pedestrians.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.