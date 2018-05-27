Evacuees have all returned home after grass fire at Mission Hill Winery

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.

The Boucherie Fire was quiet overnight and firefighters continued suppression and mop-up activities.

The estimated size of the fire remains 5 hectares.

A fire guard now surrounds the perimeter of the fire.

Smoke and flame may be visible and crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the BC Wildfire Service will be working today to put out hot spots within the fire area.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries reported.

There are no evacuation orders or evacuation alerts in place.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will be ongoing today, with Fire Investigators on scene this morning.

UPDATE 10:32 p.m.

“We are making great progress,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund told Global News.

Brolund said all evacuees displaced due to the fast moving wildfire below Mission Hill Winery will be allowed to go home at 11 p.m.

The fire will be visible through the night, he said, but will not present a threat to properties or people.

Crews remain at the fire overnight to ensure hot spots are watched.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Evacuations took place early Saturday evening following a grass fire that was fed by strong winds in West Kelowna.

The fire quickly spread to 5 hectares on a rocky, treed and brush covered hillside below Mission Hill Winery around 7 p.m.

About 50 homes on Gala View and Royal Gala drives were evacuated as was Mission Hill Winery, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

WATCH: Fighting wildfires

While air support arrived close to 9 p.m., crews determined water drops were no longer necessary, said Brolund.

About 50 firefighters were on the ground battling the flames at the height of the blaze. Crews from Kelowna, Peachland and the B.C. Wildfire Service assisted West Kelowna firefighters.

As of 9:45 p.m., the evacuations were being reassessed.

Brolund said it looked unlikely that residents would have to stay away from their homes overnight.

READ MORE: Wildfire danger across B.C. growing with more fires flaring up

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, there was no lightning in the area at the time.

Crews will remain on site overnight to maintain the perimeter of the blaze, according to Brolund.

Mission Hill winery is being evacuated because of fire. Crews are on scene @MissionHillWine @GlobalOkanagan #kelowna pic.twitter.com/yYm3BzftF4 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 27, 2018