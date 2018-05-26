New Nicholas Cage film gets Okanagan extras

It looked like a scene out of a Hollywood movie about the Hollywood movie industry.

Nervous actors pacing and running lines while others just sat waiting for their name to be called.

It was all part of a casting call for the fifth of six feature films to be shot in the Okanagan by Minds Eye Entertainment.

Nicholas Cage is rumoured to be returning to the valley to star in the film called “A Score to Settle”.

Cage stars as a mobster with terminal cancer released from prison, serving time for a crime he didn’t commit and sets out for revenge on those who set him up.

An open casting call Saturday at the Sandman Inn Hotel in Kelowna gave everyone their big chance to be on the big screen as an extra.