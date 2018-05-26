Saskatoon woman indecently exposed herself to boys: police

Saskatoon police say a 20-year-old woman indecently exposed herself to several boys in the Westview neighbourhood earlier this week.

The alleged flashing occurred near a school in the 1400 block of Byers Crescent at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman fled the area when she was approached by an adult.

Investigators in the sex crimes unit identified the woman and arrested her Friday afternoon.

She has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act.

The Saskatoon woman is expected to appear in provincial court next month.