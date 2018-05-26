This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ May 27

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

A Canadian first

Dr. Pramod Puligandla of the Montreal Children’s Hospital is the first Canadian ever to be elected to the Pediatric Surgery Board of the American Board of Surgery.

The organization certifies individuals who have met an elevated standard of education, training and knowledge in their field of surgery.

During his six-year term, Puligandla’s job will be to help define and set the standards for whether someone is able to practice pediatric surgery in North America.

In addition to his new appointment, Puligandla is a professor of pediatric surgery, pediatrics and surgery at McGill university.

The self-proclaimed “prairie boy” was born in Kamsack, Sask., and raised in Edmonton, Alta.

Pugliandla joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss his new role.

Meet business leader Monique Leroux

This month, Monique Leroux — the former president of Mouvement Desjardins and current chair of Investissement Québec — was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame during a special ceremony in Toronto.

The powerhouse on the Canadian business scene actually got her start as a classically-trained concert pianist, but found it to be too solitary and went into business instead.

Leroux is known for her energy and ability to get the job done and was the government’s first choice when she was appointed chairperson of its principal investment arm back in 2016.

Leroux talked about her rise to the top with Global’s Jamie Orchard.

Remembering missing children



This past Friday, May 25, was International Missing Children’s Day.

To mark the event, people everywhere are asked to light a candle in honour of children who have not found their way home.

In Montreal, the event was especially poignant, with the recent disappearance of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou top of mind. The 10-year-old boy vanished without a trace from his Cartierville neighbourhood on March 12.

Every year, the Montreal-based Missing Children’s Network pauses to remember the many other children who, like Ariel, have gone missing and whose families are desperate for any news of their loved ones.

Pina Arcamone, the organization’s executive director, was in Global News studios to talk about the importance of keeping hope alive.