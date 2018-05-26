Crime
May 26, 2018 2:16 pm
Updated: May 26, 2018 2:55 pm

Charges laid in St. Thomas assault with weapon incident

By Staff 980 CFPL

St. Thomas Police Services cruiser.

@STPSmedia/Twitter
A A

St. Thomas police have charged one man after reports of a suspect who assaulted three people at a house party.

Police responded to a call at a home in the area of Hincks and Mitchell streets at around 3:00 am Saturday.

Police say that an intoxicated suspect assaulted a woman attending the party and was asked to leave.

According to police, the suspect returned shortly thereafter, where he grabbed a piece of wood and struck a second victim.

Story continues below

READ MORE: London police investigate overnight homicide

A third victim then chased the suspect, but the suspect grabbed a rake out the bed of a nearby truck and struck the victim in the head and ribs with it.

Police managed to locate a man they believe to be the suspect soon afterward.

With further investigation, police found the man was on a recognizance with a number of conditions, including not to consume alcohol, not to possess weapons and to obey a curfew.

Police have since charged a 24-year-old St. Thomas man with one count of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Meanwhile, the second victim was not seriously injured and the third victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Assault with Weapon
House Party
Police
St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News