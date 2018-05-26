Charges laid in St. Thomas assault with weapon incident

St. Thomas police have charged one man after reports of a suspect who assaulted three people at a house party.

Police responded to a call at a home in the area of Hincks and Mitchell streets at around 3:00 am Saturday.

Police say that an intoxicated suspect assaulted a woman attending the party and was asked to leave.

According to police, the suspect returned shortly thereafter, where he grabbed a piece of wood and struck a second victim.

A third victim then chased the suspect, but the suspect grabbed a rake out the bed of a nearby truck and struck the victim in the head and ribs with it.

Police managed to locate a man they believe to be the suspect soon afterward.

With further investigation, police found the man was on a recognizance with a number of conditions, including not to consume alcohol, not to possess weapons and to obey a curfew.

Police have since charged a 24-year-old St. Thomas man with one count of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Meanwhile, the second victim was not seriously injured and the third victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released.