Dominican imports set to play in Guelph Royals home opener

The Guelph Royals home opener is set for Saturday afternoon at Hastings Stadium and the team will bring along some extra firepower in five import players from the Dominican Republic.

The team announced on Friday that all five — four pitchers and one shortstop — are available for the game against the London Majors.

Team owner Shawn Fuller said he and manager Dave teBoekhorst held camps in the Dominican Republic and signed pitchers Yomar Concepcion, Edwin Javier, Jorge Paez and Yunior Yambatis along with shortstop Narciso Padilla.

“The shortstop is very smooth and brings some good pop to his bat,” said Fuller. “We’ve also got four right-handed pitchers that are joining us, and the pitchers all have a different look and feel to them, but we’ve got some guys that will be throwing into the mid-90s.”

They have also brought in several former all-stars to strengthen the lineup, including Sean Reilly, last year’s MVP and Triple Crown winner.

The Royals have played only one game this season, a 14-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, while two others were rained out.

Gates will open at noon on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will feature several promotional activities and a beer garden for fans.

Regular tickets are $8 and kids under 12 get in for free.