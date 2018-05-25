‘Disenchantment’: ‘Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening reveals Netflix show

Now that his groundbreaking TV show, The Simpsons, set the record for the longest-running TV series ever — an astounding 639 episodes — creator Matt Groening is premiering a new series on Netflix this summer.

Called Disenchantment, the show is animated and meant for adults. It takes place in the “crumbling medieval kingdom” of Dreamland, where viewers will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her very own personal demon Luci (Eric André).

“Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools,” reads a description provided by Netflix.

Other familiar faces voices taking part include Tress MacNeille (Dot from Animaniacs, Babs Bunny from Tiny Toon Adventures), Lucy Montgomery (Mayor Madison from Bob the Builder) and Billy West (Fry, Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg from Futurama).

According to a statement released by Netflix, animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios, the folks who brought us Futurama. The show is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.

Ten episodes will be made available for Season 1.

This will be the third animated series by Groening and his first to appear on a streaming service. It’s also his first new TV creation since 1999.

Groening and The Simpsons have been under fire lately over the Apu character controversy.

In the April 8 episode, Marge tried to remove any references that could offend anyone from a children’s book she had bought. She reads the book to Lisa, who finds it boring.

“Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect,” said Lisa, turning toward a picture of Apu that had the words “Don’t Have A Cow” inscribed on it. “What can you do?”

“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” replied Marge.

“If at all,” says Lisa.

Hank Azaria, the voice of Apu, said that he would step aside if need be, and longtime Simpsons producer Al Jean promised to “find an answer” to the problem.

Groening spoke up in a recent interview with USA Today. He asked if he has anything to say about the issue.

“Not really,” he said. “I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended.”

The question of Apu’s offensiveness was brought to the forefront when Hari Kondabolu, an Indian standup comic from New York, made a documentary (The Problem With Apu) about how the character was used to bully him as he was growing up.

Since its premiere in 1989, The Simpsons has garnered more than 30 Emmy Awards.

‘Disenchantment’ is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 17.