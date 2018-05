Hawaii volcano sends ash cloud more than 3,000 metres into air

HONOLULU — Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 3,048 metres (10,000 feet) into the air.

READ MORE: Hawaii plugs geothermal plant’s wells to prevent toxic gas leak as lava from Kilauea volcano nears

Those living in communities southwest of the Kilauea volcano are warned that wind might carry ash their way after the eruption Thursday night.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland says small ash explosions are coming from the summit intermittently as lava keeps flowing into the ocean.

Lava also is spewing from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision, which has been evacuated for three weeks. About 2,000 people have fled their homes.

Officials say nearly 50 structures, including dozens of houses, have been destroyed since fissures began opening up in backyards on May 3.