Retirement home owner charged with sex assault against people in his care

The OPP released information on Friday about several charges laid against a man, Robert Lunnie, 72, of Augusta Township, Ont., for allegedly sexually assaulting two victims at his retirement home.

Police say reports of the sexual assaults were made on March 27, and that they allegedly took place on the property of Lunnie’s Green Acres Retirement Home, located on McCrea Road in Augusta Township.

Lunnie was charged with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Police say two victims have been identified and that one of those victims was a resident of the Green Acres Retirement Home.

The accused is being held for bail and will appear before the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice on May 29.