Another Cuba plane crash survivor dies, death toll rises to 112

The Cuban Health Ministry says the toll from the crash of a passenger jet in Cuba has risen to 112 after another survivor of the catastrophe died.

A ministry statement says Emiley Sanchez de la O succumbed to her extensive injuries early Friday after nearly a week of treatment. The 40-year-old woman was one of three people who initially survived the May 18 crash of the Boeing 7373-200 jet shortly after takeoff from Havana.

“Her state was extremely critical with an unfavourable prognostic and on a progressive downwards path that we could not reverse,” the Health Ministry said in a statement read on state-run radio station Radio Reloj.

A 23-year-old who lived through the crash died earlier this week, and authorities have identified the only living survivor as 19-year-old Mailen Diaz.

The plane was being operated by a Mexican charter company for state-owned airline Cubana when it abruptly plunged in a fireball in Havana’s rural outskirts. The cause remains under investigation.

Cuba is leading the probe into the crash, together with Mexican and U.S. investigators, and has retrieved the black box with flight data and voice recordings from the cockpit.

— With files from Reuters