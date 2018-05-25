Daniel Craig confirmed to reprise 007 role in ‘Bond 25’

After years of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Daniel Craig will, in fact, reprise his role as James Bond for the fifth time in Bond 25.

The 007 official Twitter account revealed the exciting news in a statement Friday, also announcing that Danny Boyle would be directing the eagerly anticipated flick.

The post read:

We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY — James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018

Eon Productions’ Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also told Deadline: “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

The news comes after it was previously suggested that Craig was ready to say farewell to the franchise, with the likes of Henry Cavill and Idris Elba both being among those rumoured to be filling his shoes.

Variety also reported back in February that Boyle would be directing the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in November 2019.

The Oscar-winning movie-maker has been linked with Bond in the past but, although he’s a fan of the movies, he’s always shown reluctance at getting involved.

“They’re [Bond movies] not really for me. The budgets are too big,” Boyle said in an interview with Collider in 2013. “I’m better working at a lower level of money really because I like that discipline of not having enough money to pull off whatever it is you want to pull off. So I wouldn’t be the best person to do those.”