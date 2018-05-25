Canada
May 25, 2018 11:23 am
Updated: May 25, 2018 11:26 am

Fate of CP Rail contract offer to be decided by union members today

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Canadian Pacific Railway worker boards a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

The risk of a potential strike at CP Rail could be decided this afternoon once members from two unions complete voting on a three-year deal rejected by their negotiating teams.

At stake is whether the threat of a strike is immediately averted or additional efforts are required to secure labour peace.

Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu ordered last month that the company’s offer be presented to union members in a vote administered by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

READ MORE: Lumber producers add their voice to concerns over potential CP Rail strike

Voting was extended by two days due to a technical glitch.

The minister’s directive ended mediated talks between the railway and two unions: the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference which represents train operators and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents signal workers.

A Teamsters Canada spokesman says the union expects its members will reject the offer.

The union would immediately request that the railway resume negotiations to reach a deal without resorting to a strike.

The unions must give 72 hours notice if they proceed with a strike.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Pacific Railways
CP
cp rail contract vote
cp rail union
cp rail union contract vote
Teamsters
teamsters canada union
teamsters cp rail
Teamsters union

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News