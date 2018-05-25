Essa man charged in connection with 9 break-ins over past 3 months

Police have made an arrest in connection with several break-ins which occurred in Mono, Mulmur, Clearview and Springwater over the last few months.

Police say that between Feb. 21 and May 19, several OPP detachments had been conducting investigations into nine break-ins.

According to police, several of the incidents occurred in the Fieldgate subdivision of Mono, while others occurred in Mulmur, Clearview and Springwater.

Police say someone gained entry into the homes by forcing open basement windows. Once inside, jewelry and cash were stolen.

Police say they searched a house in Oro on May 24 at 3 p.m. as part of their investigation. They say they seized evidence and stolen property believed to be connected with the crimes.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Michael Allen Scott of Essa Township, and have charged him with nine counts of break and enter, nine counts of failure to comply with probation and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Scott is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court of justice Friday for a bail hearing.