Former top 25 tennis player from Montreal starts fundraising campaign to keep competing

Aleksandra Wozniak can still hit some mean ground strokes — but recent injuries have made it very difficult for her to compete at her top level.

The 30-year-old tennis player has recovered and is now determined to work her way back into the top 100.

Her current WTA ranking is 337 — a long way from her personal best of 21 in 2009.

Making a comeback isn’t just difficult physically or mentally, but also financially.

Wozniak has started a GoFundMe campaign to keep competing, with the goal of raising $50,000.

That is what is costs to pay for coaching, travel expenses and training.

“Depending of how many tournaments you play during the year it can be $80,000, $100,000,” Wozniak told Global News.

Montreal native @alekswozniak87 has started a #gofundme campaign hoping to raise $50,000 to continue competing on the women's #tennis tour. Current #WTA ranking: 337. Previously No. 21. Wozniak is determined to crack top 100 again. #TennisCanada pic.twitter.com/atKrcJLg0Z — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 24, 2018

Many professional players are stating to peak well into their mid-thirties.

Healthier lifestyles, improved tennis equipment and new methods of training are extending the careers of professional players, both men and women.

Wozniak is hoping to join the crowd.

“If I wouldn’t believe I think would have already moved on and started a new chapter in my life,” Wozniak said.

Aleksandra Wozniak @alekswozniak87 is crushing her ground strokes during a training session with her coach. She's feeling fit, injury free and is getting ready for a big comeback. A #gofundme page has been set up to help cover her costs. #WTA #tennis https://t.co/xBHQCEJnqe pic.twitter.com/jl6x6Z0PuW — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 24, 2018

The professional player plans to play tournaments just in Canada this summer hoping to increase her ranking and attract new endorsements.