Evacuation alert ends for 288 properties in Tulameen, B.C.

An evacuation alert for 288 properties in Tulameen, B.C. northwest of Princeton has been rescinded.

Flooding caused by high snow levels, rain and warm temperatures, inundated a large part of the Tulameen townsite in late April.

Evacuation alert rescinded for 288 properties in #TulameenBC however 15 waterfront properties remain under evacuation order. Rapid damage assessments underway by building inspectors. #bcfloods2018 pic.twitter.com/lgCWOTaLem — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 24, 2018

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said Otter Lake and the Tulameen River have now dropped significantly and the majority of snow in the area has melted.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will be removing aqua dams and gabions over the next few days.

Property owners are advised to leave sandbags in place as a large rain event could lead to increased water levels.

Fifteen lakefront properties remain under evacuation order.

Building inspectors are going house to house to complete rapid damage assessments before residents will be allowed to return home.