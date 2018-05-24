Road restrictions and increased security at Rogers Centre for Blue Jays game

Toronto police say they there will be traffic restrictions and security enhancements to accommodate the influx of baseball fans expected.

Officers said they expect an attendance of 43,000 at Thursday’s Toronto Blue Jay’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

In a press release sent out Thursday morning, police said there will be controlled access in the immediate area.

Buses trying to access the Rogers Centre should do so from the east off of Lower Simcoe Street onto Bremner Boulevard.

READ MORE: Angels come back in the ninth for 5-4 win over Jays

Accessibility vehicles are encouraged to use Rees Street northbound from Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said they, along with the Roger’s Centre, are encouraging attendees to use public transit, carpool, or use other options.

The release said restrictions will be in place until the end of the game.