Peterborough cyclist accused of brandishing tire iron at driver

A Peterborough cyclist is accused of brandishing a tire iron following an altercation with a driver on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m., a driver was travelling south on George Street when a cyclist cut him off, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

While they were stopped at a red light, police say the driver and cyclist got into a verbal altercation. It’s alleged the cyclist then brandished a tire iron he retrieved from a trailer he was towing and threatened the driver.

READ MORE: Video captures violent road rage incident between driver and cyclist in Peterborough

The driver left the scene and reported the incident to police.

On Wednesday morning, police located the suspect in the area of George and McDonnel streets.

Michael Allen Fader, 30, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.