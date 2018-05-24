Third person charged in 2017 Saskatoon shooting death

A third person has been charged in a 2017 shooting death in Saskatoon.

Tyler Applegate, 27, died in hospital on Aug. 10 after being shot in the abdomen on July 22 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

Two men were charged earlier this month with manslaughter in his death and Saskatoon police said Wednesday they have charged a third person.

READ MORE: Murder charges laid in 2017 Saskatoon death

The woman is also charged with accessory after the fact to the discharge of a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

She is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police said they continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.