Wildfire near Lillooet prompts evacuation alert

Two significant wildfires are burning in B.C., one of them forcing an evacuation alert.

The Avery Hill fire was sparked on Wednesday afternoon and is already 60 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service has classified it as an out-of-control fire.

The fire is burning about 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, not far from the location of last year’s Elephant Hill fire.

A second wildfire is burning about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet near Xusum Creek and is 25 hectares in size. Like the Avery Hill fire, it started Wednesday afternoon and is classified as an out-of-control wildfire.

An evacuation alert is in place due to the Xusum Creek fire. Residents are urged to contact the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District for further information.

BC Wildfire says it is attacking both fires by air and ground.

More to come…