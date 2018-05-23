Halifax police investigating report of shots fired on Brunswick Street
Halifax Regional Police have a section of Brunswick Street blocked off after they received several reports of shots fired.
Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Brunswick Street at around 5:55 p.m.
Police say a number of officers attended the scene and several people were seen fleeing the area.
There are currently no known injuries.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released once it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
