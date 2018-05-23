Halifax police investigating report of shots fired on Brunswick Street

Halifax Regional Police have a section of Brunswick Street blocked off after they received several reports of shots fired.

#Halifax Police have blocked off a section of Brunswick Street. Cars are located at Artz Street and further down near McDonald Bridge. pic.twitter.com/W3TeZ0VnWu — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) May 23, 2018

Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Brunswick Street at around 5:55 p.m.

At least 6 police vehicles on site, more than a dozen officers, photographer taking pictures. Hearing that shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/aINf3qnfqp — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) May 23, 2018

Police say a number of officers attended the scene and several people were seen fleeing the area.

There are currently no known injuries.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Municipality sees decrease in impaired driving cases in April

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.