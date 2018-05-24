Name change for consolidated Meyers Creek Secondary School

After a public consultation process for several weeks this past winter the Hastings and Prince Edward school board settled on Meyers Creek for the consolidated high school at Moira secondary.

Several weeks ago the board was informed John Walden Meyers, the man who the creek is named after was a slave owner.

Director of Education Mandy Savery Whiteway says they immediately started their own investigation into the issue.

“A professor at Harvard who does teach about Canadian slavery, she was able to give us some good information.”

The school board is still waiting on another research report and consulted with the Hastings Historical Society.

Trustees will vote next week to start another process to find an alternative name for Moira secondary.

Savery Whiteway says they’ll follow the same process they used last winter assuming Trustees vote in favour of another new name.

“It’ll involve bringing a committee together again and we’re hoping that some of the folks who helped us before might consider helping us again.”

The Director of Education says there will be public input included in the process and a new name should be chosen before the end of summer.

“We’re hopeful either by the end of June or early into July we’ll have a response ”

Along with a new name Moira Secondary School will also undergo a multi-million dollar renovation and addition.

That work is expected to take between 2 and 3 years.