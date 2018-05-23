B.C. children lose consciousness due to carbon monoxide poisoning on boat

Two B.C. children are expected to make a full recovery after losing consciousness while boating with their family this past long weekend.

The family, from North Vancouver, were boating on the waters of Indian Arm on Monday, May 21, on a 27-foot vessel equipped with an inboard engine.

RCMP say the two children, ages seven and 10, went down below in the cabin while three adults stayed up on the outer deck.

At approximately 9 p.m., one of the parents of the children went down and found the two kids groggy and unresponsive.

When they were brought up into the fresh air, they regained consciousness.

Police say emergency personnel met the boat at the marina and the two children were given oxygen and taken to hospital.

They have since been released.

The preliminary investigation shows that carbon monoxide had leaked from the inboard engine compartment into the cabin where the children were resting.

As this week is Safe Boating Awareness Week, police want to remind all boaters to be safe on the water and especially aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The best precaution against carbon monoxide poisoning is to keep fresh air flowing through the vessel.

