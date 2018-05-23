Faulty cable causes 12,500 customers to lose power in Regina

A faulty cable caused a massive power outage in Regina on Tuesday night.

The outage affected 12,500 customers in Harbour Landing, Parliament Place, Hillsdale, Lakeview and parts of Cathedral.

The faulty cable was located at the Albert Park substation and a temporary fix was put in place on Tuesday night. SaskPower says will have the faulty cable fixed by the end of Wednesday.

Over the summer, SaskPower plans on spending around $9 million in Regina to update infrastructure in the city.