Canada
May 23, 2018 10:57 am

RCMP investigate report of man carrying two long guns in Moncton

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

There was a heavy police presence in the Teesdale Street area of Moncton on Tuesday evening after reports of a man carrying two firearms.

Courtesy: Wade Perry
A A

RCMP in Moncton say the heavy police presence in the Teesdale Street area on Tuesday night was because of a report of a man carrying two firearms.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the area at around 7 p.m. to investigate a complaint that a man was seen carrying two long guns.

READ: Reality Check: What do the changes to Canadian gun laws mean for you?

The man was believed to be in his 30s and was wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark-coloured shirt and possibly a ball cap.

An RCMP police dog was used to try and find the man, but was unsuccessful.

RCMP say they take these calls seriously and is asking anyone who may have seen the man or may have information to call them at 506-857-2400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Codiac RCMP
Long Guns
man with firearms
Moncton
Teesdale Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News