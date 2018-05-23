RCMP investigate report of man carrying two long guns in Moncton

RCMP in Moncton say the heavy police presence in the Teesdale Street area on Tuesday night was because of a report of a man carrying two firearms.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the area at around 7 p.m. to investigate a complaint that a man was seen carrying two long guns.

READ: Reality Check: What do the changes to Canadian gun laws mean for you?

The man was believed to be in his 30s and was wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark-coloured shirt and possibly a ball cap.

An RCMP police dog was used to try and find the man, but was unsuccessful.

RCMP say they take these calls seriously and is asking anyone who may have seen the man or may have information to call them at 506-857-2400.