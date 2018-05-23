Crime
May 23, 2018

Hamilton Police tracking down high-end bike thief

Hamilton Police are hoping for help in finding this suspect and the high-end mountain bike stolen in Dundas.

Hamilton police are hoping you can help in tracking down the man who stole a $7,000 bike from a Dundas cycling store.

Thursday May 17, 2018, the man went into the store and asked to take a high-end mountain bike out for a test ride but never came back.

The personal information and keys left behind turned out to be fake.

The bike is a Silver-Trek Fuel EX 9.8 with dual suspension.

Hamilton Police say if you have any information about this case you can call Constable Shawn Smith, Division 30 Patrol at   (905) 546-4930 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

