Gas prices pass $1.50 mark in Montreal

The price at the pump passed the symbolic threshold of $1.50 per litre overnight Tuesday in Montreal.

Some gas stations around the city posted prices for regular unleaded gasoline as $1.514/L, a jump of about 14 cents from earlier in the week.

READ MORE: B.C. has Canada’s highest gas prices. It also has drivers willing to pay them

This is the highest price reported in Montreal since it spiked in June 2014. While the price sits above the national average, parts of B.C. have been reporting prices over $1.60/L in recent weeks.

If the current spike-and-dip trend continues, drivers should wait until later in the week to fill up their cars before the next price hike.