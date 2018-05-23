Canada
May 23, 2018 6:08 am
Updated: May 23, 2018 6:14 am

Gas prices pass $1.50 mark in Montreal

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

Gas prices hit the $1.50 mark in Montreal overnight Tuesday. 23 May 2018.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A A

The price at the pump passed the symbolic threshold of $1.50 per litre overnight Tuesday in Montreal.

Some gas stations around the city posted prices for regular unleaded gasoline as $1.514/L, a jump of about 14 cents from earlier in the week.

READ MORE: B.C. has Canada’s highest gas prices. It also has drivers willing to pay them

This is the highest price reported in Montreal since it spiked in June 2014. While the price sits above the national average, parts of B.C. have been reporting prices over $1.60/L in recent weeks.

If the current spike-and-dip trend continues, drivers should wait until later in the week to fill up their cars before the next price hike.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Expensive gas
gas price hike
Gas price up
Gas Prices
Gas Prices Montreal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News