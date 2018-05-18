B.C. has Canada’s highest gas prices. It also has drivers willing to pay them

With the current affordability problem in the Lower Mainland, nobody likes the idea of paying extra for gas.

Yet a recent study from the B.C. Automobile Association (BCAA) says B.C. drivers love driving and have a greater tolerance for high gas prices.

They’re even willing to make changes in their lifestyle so they can save money.

“It could vary from changing their driving techniques, spending less money on leisure activities or changing how often they drive,” said Niela Melano, spokesperson for BCAA.

According to the survey, 28 per cent of B.C. drivers were more willing to spend less on leisure activities than to change their mode of transportation or the type of car they drove.

Melano was on the Lynda Steele show on Friday to discuss the latest findings by BCAA.

She said that 18 per cent of British Columbians would be willing to delay paying for “everyday essentials” to make up for the extra costs of fuel, whereas only 14 per cent of the rest of Canada told BCAA that they were willing to do the same.

“When you think about how often B.C. is subjected to higher prices and cost of living, it’s not surprising that people would get to the point where living in those conditions starts to become status quo and many of us will just find a way to adjust and work around it,” she said.

With Victoria Day long weekend approaching, BCAA said gas prices are expected to rise across the province and it’s never too late to take the automotive association up on offers to try and safe even a smidge of gas.

Melano said B.C. drivers should avoid making “gas guzzler moves.”

“When we look at the way people drive, we do see that aggressive driving or unsafe driving really actually uses up a lot of fuel,” she said. “We’re talking about those pedal punching starts, where you’re coming into rapid acceleration from a standstill.”

According to the study, accelerating from standstill and hard braking only saves one minute for every half hour the driver cruises around, but it causes a 37 per cent jump in fuel consumption.

“Any aggressive acceleration makes your engine work harder and unnecessarily, and of course tailgating and weaving in and out of traffic,” Melano said.

So what does BCAA say to do?

Do not weave (change lanes to pass drivers) Breaking and accelerating frequently means more fuel

Check tire pressure at least once a month Under-inflated tires burn more fuel due to the rolling resistance of tires

Maintain your car regularly Reduces strain on your engine

Lighten the weight Less weight means less work for the engine



BCAA recommends not to idle for more than 30 seconds, and to service your vehicle regularly as maintained parts work much more efficiently and will mean an easier drive for your engine.