Langley firefighters rescue 1,000-pound steer that fell into koi pond

Langley Township firefighters spent almost two hours trying to extricate a 1,000-pound steer from a koi pond after it wandered into a neighbour's yard.

Firefighters in the Township of Langley faced a challenging rescue after a steer fell into a koi pond.

The bovine fell into the water after wandering into a neighbour’s yard. Getting the steer out of the water proved to be a struggle.

Crews tried pulling out the steer, which firefighters estimate weighs 800 to 1,000 pounds, then tried a plywood ramp. A winch didn’t work either.

Firefighters finally managed to get the animal out of the water when the owner of the steer came over with some heavy machinery.

“We’ve taken quite a bit of training in large animal rescue,” Bryant Ross, district chief Township of Langley Fire Department, said. “Once we got the correct equipment here, it was a very simple rescue.”

