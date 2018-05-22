After planning Royal Wedding party at home, Surrey woman hops on plane to UK to see it in person

Donna Moore was planning to host a royal wedding party at her Surrey home. But last Thursday, days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to exchange vows, she felt the urge to be there in person.

“I said to my husband, ‘I wish I could go,’ and he said, ‘Go look at flights,'” Moore recalls.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Royal Wedding

“This was at 11 in the morning. There was one leaving at 5:35 and he said,’I dare you to book it.”

Moore hopped on a flight with a friend and made it to London the night before Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

READ MORE: Royal wedding: This is how a photographer captured iconic photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

They arrived in front of Windsor Castle at 5 a.m. and stood waiting for seven hours to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It’s one of those bucket list things,” she said. “I think it’s even more special because we waited until the last minute to do it.”