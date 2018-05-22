Talk to the Experts
May 22, 2018 3:03 pm

May 26 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon.

Senior activity centres can be a positive influence for persons 55 and older, with programs and services to engage the mind, body and soul.

This week, special guests from the Westend Seniors Activity Centre join Talk To The Experts to discuss an increase in the prevalence of seniors living in isolation and the important role senior activity centres play in decreasing isolation for Edmonton seniors.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

