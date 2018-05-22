Churchill
May 22, 2018 12:41 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 12:43 pm

One year later, Churchill residents still waiting for rail line fix

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

It has been one year since spring flooding disabled the supply route to Churchill.

Omnitrax / Supplied
A A

On-going disputes, legal battles and frustrated citizens.

It’s what the Town of Churchill, roughly 1,000 kms from Winnipeg, has been dealing with for an entire year since the rail line washed out on May 23, 2017.

READ MORE: Residents leaving Churchill since rail line wash out

Story continues below

The rail line is the only land transportation, which brings in propane, food and other vital goods to the northern community, connecting the town of 900 people on the shore of Hudson Bay.

The train was suspended last June due to the havoc caused by severe spring flooding.

READ MORE: Tourism industry in Churchill taking hit since rail line wash-out last spring

In July, Omnitrax said the cost of repairing the line by October 2017, in time to have the train start running before winter, would come with a $60 million price tag, and the company said it wasn’t “economically feasible” for them to cover the bill.

IMG_2580

The train station in Churchill has been closed since Spring 2017 after the rail line washed out.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
Omnitrax2

It has been one year since spring flooding disabled the supply route to Churchill.

Omnitrax / Supplied
Rail damage might not be bad Churchill mayor

Pictures who extensive damage to rail tracks heading to Churchill after flooding.

OmniTrax / Submitted
Flood railway

Serious damage done to rail line after serious flooding in northern Manitoba.

OmniTRAX / Submitted
Flood railway

Serious damage done to rail line after serious flooding in northern Manitoba.

OmniTRAX / Submitted

Omnitrax asked the feds and the province, along with First Nations, to pitch in cash.

In October, the government said Omnitrax had 30 days to fix the Hudson Bay Railway to Churchill or face an $18.8-million lawsuit.

Ottawa said Omnitrax, which bought the rail line from the government in 1997, had a legal obligation to fix and maintain it under a 2008 agreement that included $18.8 million in federal support for repairs and upgrades.

READ MORE: OmniTrax responds to federal lawsuit, filing complaint under NAFTA

Omnitrax and the federal government have been locked in a court battle over the issue, which has yet to be resolved.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Churchill
Churchill Manitoba
churchill rail line
Federal Government
Flooding
Omnitrax
Rail Line
Town of Churchill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News