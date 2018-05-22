One year later, Churchill residents still waiting for rail line fix

On-going disputes, legal battles and frustrated citizens.

It’s what the Town of Churchill, roughly 1,000 kms from Winnipeg, has been dealing with for an entire year since the rail line washed out on May 23, 2017.

READ MORE: Residents leaving Churchill since rail line wash out

The rail line is the only land transportation, which brings in propane, food and other vital goods to the northern community, connecting the town of 900 people on the shore of Hudson Bay.

The train was suspended last June due to the havoc caused by severe spring flooding.

READ MORE: Tourism industry in Churchill taking hit since rail line wash-out last spring

In July, Omnitrax said the cost of repairing the line by October 2017, in time to have the train start running before winter, would come with a $60 million price tag, and the company said it wasn’t “economically feasible” for them to cover the bill.

Omnitrax asked the feds and the province, along with First Nations, to pitch in cash.

In October, the government said Omnitrax had 30 days to fix the Hudson Bay Railway to Churchill or face an $18.8-million lawsuit.

Ottawa said Omnitrax, which bought the rail line from the government in 1997, had a legal obligation to fix and maintain it under a 2008 agreement that included $18.8 million in federal support for repairs and upgrades.

READ MORE: OmniTrax responds to federal lawsuit, filing complaint under NAFTA

Omnitrax and the federal government have been locked in a court battle over the issue, which has yet to be resolved.