Bill Kelly: Why you shouldn’t waste your vote in this election

It’s clear from our conversations that Ontario voters are angry and frustrated in this election.

For many of us, that frustration is not just directed at the current government, but toward all of the parties because of their incoherent and unrealistic campaign promises.

READ MORE: 10% of Ontarians don’t have a family doctor, making ‘hallway medicine’ worse: Which party do you trust to fix it?

I’ve talked to many voters who tell me they won’t bother to vote as a protest against the current situation, while others will show up but decline their ballot, and still others will vote the none-of-the-above option.

While choosing any of those options may make you feel good that you’ve thumbed your nose at the process and the politicians, the reality is it won’t make any difference.

WATCH: Fear versus anger: which one will determine the Ontario election outcome on June 7?

It’s naive to think that low voter turnout or none of the above votes will alter the outcome on June 7.

The uncomfortable truth is that, in spite of your protest vote, either Doug Ford or Andrea Horwath or Kathleen Wynne will become premier of Ontario.

In some elections, the choice for voters is easy: a dynamic leader or compelling platform motivates us to vote.

For many Ontario voters, that’s not the case this time around.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals propose $2.1B to ‘rebuild’ mental health system

It means we may have to choose the least offensive of the options in front of us.

But choose we must, because the votes that are cast will have a profound impact on our future and Ontario’s future.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.