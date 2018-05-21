Busy long weekend marks the unofficial start to summer in the Okanagan.

Thousands of tourists flocked to the Okanagan this Victoria day long weekend, all hoping to get a little early summer sun.

Hotels like Kelowna’s Delta Grand, Manteo Resort and the Eldorado all busy over the weekend.

At the Prestige Beach House they were turning people away.

“We are fully booked this weekend, a lot of people passing by asking for rooms but we don’t have anymore,” said Romeo Aytona.

From the Knox Mountain Hill Climb to Rutland May Days to Osoyoos Medeival Faire and the 100th edition of the Falkland Stampede, were just a few of the many attraction to enjoy this weekend.