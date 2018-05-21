Big plans for the Beltline: ‘This helps elevate Calgary to a whole new level’

The City of Calgary is looking to transform a section of the Beltline area into the city’s hub for culture and entertainment.

The goal isn’t just to put the area on the map for Calgarians but to draw in people from across Canada and even around the world.

“There’s a lot of big pieces in the mix right now and it’s a very exciting time for Calgary’s future,” City of Calgary senior planner Ryan Hall said.

“This helps elevate Calgary to a whole new level.”

The project is called the Beltline Area Development Plan (BARP) and it’s expected to take upwards of two decades to complete.

The city is in the midst of the consultation phase, which includes reaching out to the public for input on what Calgarians would like to see.

“I hope to see more urban area in Calgary – kind of a shift in how things are in the city,” Victoria Park resident Ivo Kiroski said. “More urban areas, very walkable areas.”

The city is now looking to incorporate the Rivers District Plan into the BARP, which will, if approved, transform east Victoria Park.

“[It’s a] vision that will result in four million square feet of mixed-use development and more than 8,000 new residents moving into a vibrant community nestled on 500 acres of Calgary’s downtown east side,” according to Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, which is spearheading the plan.

The city is welcoming public feedback until the middle of July. You can have your say here.