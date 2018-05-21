Winnipeg man killed in long weekend boating accident

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after the boat he was driving crashed on the Lee River Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said he was on the water near the Cape Coppermine boat launch in the RM of Lac du Bonnet when it happened.

Officials believe the boat he was operating collided with the shore and he was ejected.

Bystanders were able to bring the man to shore and provide first-aid until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP has launched an investigation into what caused the crash.