Donald Trump to give speech on MS-13 gang in New York

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Wednesday for a speech on immigration.

New York Rep. Pete King’s office says they’re expecting the president to travel to Bethpage, on Long Island, to discuss efforts to eradicate the violent MS-13 gang.

Last week, Trump raised eyebrows when he used the word “animals” to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13.

The president has doubled down on his rhetoric, saying he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, “WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13.”

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.