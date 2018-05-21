Netflix and Obama: Barack and Michelle Obama to produce films for streaming giant

Netflix has announced a multi-year production deal with former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama.

The Obamas will produce films, scripted series and documentaries under their newly formed production banner “Higher Ground Productions,” Netflix said in a press release.

The New York Times had reported in March that Obama was in “advanced talks” with Netflix, with rivals Apple and Amazon also rumoured to have been interested in landing a production deal with the 44th president of the United States.

READ MORE: Obama in ‘advanced’ talks with Netflix to produce series of shows

In a statement, the Obamas said they want to focus on telling inspiring stories that touch on issues and themes important to them.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Michelle Obama added that she and her husband “have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others.”

READ MORE: Obama portraits unveiled at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Netflix did not disclose the financial details of the deal, but chief content officer Ted Sarandos raved about the “formidable storytelling abilities” that the Obamas will bring to Netflix’s audience.

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” said Sarandos.

Follow @Kalvapalle