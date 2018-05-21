Nova Scotia RCMP ask for public’s help in solving hit-and-run

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and run that occurred on Friday on Highway 102 in Truro Heights, N.S.

Members of the RCMP, EHS and Truro Fire Service responded to a collision on the southbound lane of Highway 102 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police to seize cannabis after investigating break-in at marijuana dispensary

Through their investigation, the RCMP determined that a white semi-trailer truck — which was not hauling a trailer at the time — collided with a car, causing it to spin out of control and slam into the cement median at the centre of the road.

Police say that although the driver of the semi-trailer truck initially pulled over, they eventually fled the scene without checking on the status of the people in the vehicle or providing details.

A passenger in the car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man arrested after car smashes into three vehicles, closing down busy Halifax intersection

The Mounties believe that the semi-trailer truck would have red paint transferred onto its front right corner as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact RCMP at 902-896-5000.