May 21, 2018 9:53 am
Man’s body found in Saint Lawrence River

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

The Saint Lawrence River in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A body that was retrieved from the Saint Lawrence River Sunday is that of a man, according to Montreal police.

A 911 call was placed Sunday morning after a passerby spotted the body near Notre-Dame Street and Haig Avenue in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says no other information is known about the man.

