Man’s body found in Saint Lawrence River
A body that was retrieved from the Saint Lawrence River Sunday is that of a man, according to Montreal police.
A 911 call was placed Sunday morning after a passerby spotted the body near Notre-Dame Street and Haig Avenue in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says no other information is known about the man.
