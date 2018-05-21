What’s open or closed in Montreal this Victoria Day

Can’t remember what’s open or closed on Victoria Day — or journée des patriotes — in Montreal?

We’ve got you covered.

Open

Large supermarket chains, shopping malls and retail stores are open.

SAQs are open, unless located inside a closed mall without an independent entrance to the street.

Montreal’s public markets are open according to regular schedules.

The Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are open (the Biodôme is closed for renovations until next summer.)

Pointe-à-Callière Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The ecocentres are open.

Closed

Federal, provincial and most Montreal city offices are closed — but garbage, recycling and compost collection will operate according to usual schedules.

The municipal courthouse on Gosford Street is closed.

Most major banks are closed.

The Complexe sportif Claude Robillard is closed.

Check your borough’s website for pool, library, cultural centre and arena schedules.

Transport

All parking restrictions are in effect as usual.

The STM is on a holiday schedule.

RTM trains on the Vaudreuil–Hudson and Saint-Jérôme lines are running on special schedules; all other lines are not operating.

The RTL and STL is on a Saturday schedule.