Canada
May 21, 2018 9:18 am
Updated: May 21, 2018 9:21 am

2 in hospital after assault in downtown Montreal

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Montreal police cruiser.

Global News
A A

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after an assault Monday morning.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man, is also in hospital with serious head injuries.

The incident happened at 3:45 a.m. on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No arrests have been made.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charole Chevrefils
Montreal assault
Montreal Police
Saint-Laurent assault
serious head trauma
Sherbrooke assault
two in hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News