2 in hospital after assault in downtown Montreal
A A
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after an assault Monday morning.
A second victim, a 20-year-old man, is also in hospital with serious head injuries.
The incident happened at 3:45 a.m. on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
No arrests have been made.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.