OPP investigating after human remains found near Highway 401 in Scarborough

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after human remains were discovered in Scarborough.

Police said the unidentified remains were located on Sunday evening near Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 at the southbound exit.

The OPP forensic identification unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Tara Bolstad at 416-518-3393, the Toronto OPP detachment at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.