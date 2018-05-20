14-year-old boy pretends he’s an NYPD officer, robs legally blind man

NEW YORK – Police say a 14-year-old boy posing as a New York police officer is under arrest for snatching a legally blind man’s wallet in a Manhattan subway station – while pretending to help him.

The youth was in custody Sunday, nearly a week after he fled the station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say he approached the 64-year-old man last Monday afternoon, offering to lead him past a turnstile. Security video shows the teen unzipping the man’s backpack and taking out the wallet. The boy then bolted, and a credit card was charged $500 at a nearby store.

READ MORE: Cops investigate daring New York state jailbreak

The video led to Sunday’s arrest.

Authorities did not release the name of the teen, who faces charges of grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.