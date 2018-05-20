Canada
May 20, 2018 11:58 am

Two people sent to hospital following single vehicle rollover near Drayton Valley

By

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision near Drayton Valley Saturday.

The Canadian Press
A A

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were in rolled south of Drayton Valley.

It happened near Range Road 83 in Brazeau County around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP said the vehicle lost control around a corner and rolled several times.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brazeau County
Drayton Valley
RCMP
Rollover Collision
RR 83

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News