Two people sent to hospital following single vehicle rollover near Drayton Valley

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were in rolled south of Drayton Valley.

It happened near Range Road 83 in Brazeau County around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP said the vehicle lost control around a corner and rolled several times.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.