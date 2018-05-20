Two people sent to hospital following single vehicle rollover near Drayton Valley
A A
A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were in rolled south of Drayton Valley.
It happened near Range Road 83 in Brazeau County around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.
RCMP said the vehicle lost control around a corner and rolled several times.
The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.