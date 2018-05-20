Cause of Port Hope apartment building released

Investigators have determined the fire at 48 Wellington Street that left 50 people homeless was accidental. Port Hope firefighters and staff from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal found an electrical failure in an apartment on the third floor triggered the blaze that destroyed the building’s roof and heavily damaged the rest of the structure. Port Hope Police say the building has been turned over to the owners and insurers but add residents will not be allowed back inside till it’s safe to do so. A fundraising concert is being held Sunday at the band shell in Port Hope for those who have been turned out by the fire.