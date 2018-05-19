North Shore Rescue looking for 4 hikers lost on Mt. Seymour

North Shore Rescue (NSR) is looking for four hikers lost in the Suicide Creek-area on Mount Seymour on Saturday.

Crews are assembling at the Seymour search and rescue station.

READ MORE: Hiker rescued in North Vancouver

NSR says 2018 is shaping up to be its busiest year yet.

This marks NSR’s 41st call of 2018, compared to 29 calls this time last year.

More to come…