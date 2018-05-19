Mexican carrier involved in Cuba plane crash had numerous safety complaints

HAVANA – The Mexican charter company whose plane crashed in Havana, killing 110 people, has been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews’ performance over the last decade.

Guyana’s civil aviation director says the plane was barred from the country’s airspace last year after authorities discovered that its crew had been allowing dangerous overloading of luggage on flights to Cuba.

READ MORE: 20 priests among 107 dead in Cuba plane crash, 3 survivors cling to life

The plane and crew were being rented by Cuba’s state-run airline Cubana from Mexico City-based Damojh airlines by EasySky, a Honduras-based low-cost airline.

A Damojh employee in Mexico City declined to comment Saturday, saying the company would be communicating only through written statements.

WATCH: Full coverage of Cuba airplane crash

People converge on crash site of Boeing 737 in Cuba 00:43 People converge on crash site of Boeing 737 in Cuba 00:40 Many feared dead, injured in plane crash in Cuba 01:16 Victims of Boeing 737 plane crash in Cuba rushed to emergency vehicles 01:14 Emergency workers respond to Boeing 737 crash in Cuba 00:49 Plane crashes in Cuba moments after taking off from Havana airport

Mexican authorities said Damojh had permits needed to lease its aircraft and had passed a November 2017 verification of its maintenance program.