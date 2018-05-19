Recipe: Chorizo and mussels

Adam Meade, executive chef of Stanley Park Teahouse, prepares chorizo and mussels.
Ingredients
Salt Spring Inland Mussels – 1 lb.
Chorizo Sausage – 3 oz.
Sweet corn, fresh or frozen – 4 tbsp
Garlic, minced – 1.5 tsp
Shallot, finely sliced – 2 tbsp
Marinated Artichokes, quarter cuts – 6 pieces
Grape Tomato, cut in half – 7 pieces
Green Onion, sliced thinly – 2 tbsp
Dry White Wine – 2/3 cup
Tomato Puree – 1/3cup
Cold Butter – 2 tsp
Olive Oil – 2 tbsp
Cilantro – 3 sprigs
Method
Place a large skillet on a stove and turn onto a medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and immediately add chorizo sausage to start rendering the fat out of it, also add the corn. Cook like that for 30 sec to 1 minute.
Add garlic and shallots to pan and cook until tender about 1 minute — be careful not to let the garlic burn.
Add 1 lb of mussels to the pan and mix together all the ingredients. Add white wine, tomato puree, grape tomatoes, and artichokes to pan and immediately cover.
Cook for 3 minutes or until mussel shells open. Once shells have opened remove cover and add 2 teaspoons of butter and allow to emulsify together.
Add green onion and give everything one last toss together. In your favourite bowl pour the cooked mussels in a tall pile and add all remaining liquid. Garnish with cilantro.
