May 19, 2018 4:04 pm

Recipe: Chorizo and mussels

By Staff Global News

Chef Adam Meade from the Teahouse in Stanley Park, shares his recipe for mussels and chorizo, perfect for a summer dinner party.

Adam Meade, executive chef of Stanley Park Teahouse, prepares chorizo and mussels.

Ingredients

Salt Spring Inland Mussels – 1 lb.
Chorizo Sausage – 3 oz.
Sweet corn, fresh or frozen – 4 tbsp
Garlic, minced – 1.5 tsp
Shallot, finely sliced – 2 tbsp
Marinated Artichokes, quarter cuts – 6 pieces
Grape Tomato, cut in half – 7 pieces
Green Onion, sliced thinly – 2 tbsp
Dry White Wine – 2/3 cup
Tomato Puree – 1/3cup
Cold Butter – 2 tsp
Olive Oil – 2 tbsp
Cilantro – 3 sprigs

Method

Place a large skillet on a stove and turn onto a medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and immediately add chorizo sausage to start rendering the fat out of it, also add the corn. Cook like that for 30 sec to 1 minute.

Add garlic and shallots to pan and cook until tender about 1 minute — be careful not to let the garlic burn.

Add 1 lb of mussels to the pan and mix together all the ingredients. Add white wine, tomato puree, grape tomatoes, and artichokes to pan and immediately cover.

Cook for 3 minutes or until mussel shells open. Once shells have opened remove cover and add 2 teaspoons of butter and allow to emulsify together.

Add green onion and give everything one last toss together. In your favourite bowl pour the cooked mussels in a tall pile and add all remaining liquid. Garnish with cilantro.

